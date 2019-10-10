Netanyahu Condemns Turkey Invasion Into Syria, Says Israel Prepared to Send Aid

BEIRUT (AP) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is condemning the Turkish invasion of Kurdish areas in Syria and warning of an "ethnic cleansing" against them.



Netanyahu says Thursday that Israel is prepared to extend humanitarian assistance to the "gallant Kurdish people."



Turkey launched airstrikes, fired artillery and began a ground offensive against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria on Wednesday.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the campaign following President Donald Trump's abrupt decision to withdraw forces from the region. It essentially abandoned Syrian Kurdish fighters and left the U.S. ally vulnerable to a Turkish offensive that was widely condemned around the world.



The decision was a major shift in U.S. policy, raising fears in Israel that the unpredictable Trump could just as easily renege of his traditional support of Israel.

