Palestinian Woman Shot After Trying to Stab Israeli Soldier

JERUSALEM, Israel - A female Palestinian terrorist is in critical condition on Wednesday after she attempted to stab an Israeli police officer near the Tomb of the Patriarchs in the city of Hebron.

Israeli police said in a statement that border officers opened fire on the woman after she brandished a knife and attempted to attack an officer at the holy site.

The woman was rushed to Sha'are Tzedek hospital in Jerusalem in critical condition.

No officers or civilians were injured in the attack.

Police say the woman is a resident of Idhna, a Palestinian town in the West Bank located approximately 8 miles from Hebron.

Hebron is a flashpoint between Israelis a Palestinians. It is a holy site to Jews, Muslims, and Christians because it is where Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob and their wives are buried.

Israeli police say Wednesday's attack is the 15th attack at the Cave of Patriarchs since the beginning of the year.