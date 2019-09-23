Iran Warns US Not to Patrol Persian Gulf, Pompeo Says 'Bloodthirsty' Iran Looking for War

JERUSALEM, Israel - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says his country is pursuing its own rival security force in the Persian Gulf after the US announced it will lead a Gulf security coalition and send more troops to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at a military parade in Tehran, President Rouhani said Iran can take care of security in the Persian Gulf and western nations should stay away.

"If they (US and western countries) really want security for the region, they should distance themselves from here. Your presence has always been a calamity for this region and the farther you go from our region and our nations, the more security would come for the region," Rouhani said.

Rouhani on Monday departed for New York to attend the UN General Assembly. The president said he is going to rally the world behind Iran.

"This year we will go to the United Nations with the slogan of hope and coalition and we will put forward an initiative called 'Peace and Hope in Hormuz.' We will offer this plan to the world in the coming days. This plan means that with the cooperation of regional countries, Iran can create security in the region, in the Persian Gulf, Oman Sea and Strait of Hormuz."

Meanwhile, the US is forming a maritime coalition with the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations to protect shipping in the region.

Several tankers in the Persian Gulf have been attacked by Iranian proxies or seized by the Iranian military. The US, UK, and Saudi Arabia also blame Iran for attacking a Saudi oil facility earlier this month in a massive, coordinated airstrike.

President Donald Trump will attempt to persuade world powers to stand up to Iranian aggression in the Gulf at the UN General Assembly.

Speaking on CBS's "Face the Nation", Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran is looking for war.

"The Iranians are bloodthirsty and ready and war. We are looking for a diplomatic resolution to this. We had a nation state attack another nation state - the largest attack on the global energy supply I think in all of recorded history," Pompeo said.