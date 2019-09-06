Jason Greenblatt, Man Behind Trump's Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan, Announces Resignation

JERUSALEM, Israel - The White House announced on Thursday that Jason Greenblatt, the United State's special envoy to the Middle East and creator of the Trump administration's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan is resigning from his position.

A White House official told the New York Times that Greenblatt will continue to work on the job "in the coming period" but did not give specific details on when exactly Greenblatt will leave the administration.

Greenblatt has been working closely with Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner in crafting the United States' Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, which is set to be released sometime after Israel's election on September 17.

"After almost 3 years in my Administration, Jason Greenblatt will be leaving to pursue work in the private sector. Jason has been a loyal and great friend and fantastic lawyer. His dedication to Israel and to seeking peace between Israel and the Palestinians won't be forgotten. He will be missed. Thank you Jason!" President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday evening.

Greenblatt said his work in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has "been the honor of a lifetime."

"So grateful to have worked on the potential to improve the lives of millions of Israelis, Palestinians &others. Thank you to my incredible wife/amazing children for their encouragement & to my many colleagues for all their help!" Greenblatt tweeted.

Thank you @POTUS-it's been the honor of a lifetime. So grateful to have worked on the potential to improve the lives of millions of Israelis, Palestinians &others. Thank you to my incredible wife/amazing children for their encouragement & to my many colleagues for all their help! https://t.co/XhjE8QLxjH — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) September 5, 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also thanked the diplomat for his "dedicated work on behalf of security and peace, and for not hesitating for a moment to speak out and tell the truth against all those who spoke ill of the State of Israel."

Kushner said Greenblatt has done "a tremendous job leading the efforts to develop an economic and political vision for a long-sought-after peace in the Middle East.

Us Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that it was a privilege to work with Greenblatt "on the critical tasks of repairing and strengthening the US-Israel relationship and seeking peace and stability within the Middle East."

The White House said Avi Berkowitz, one of Kushner's top assistants, will fill Greenblatt's role after he officially steps down.