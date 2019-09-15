Middle East Escalation: Iran’s 'Unprecedented Attack' on World’s Energy Supply

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - The attack on Saudi Arabia's largest oil processing facility represents a major escalation in the battle between Iran, Saudi Arabia and the US.

Also, it has a direct attack on world oil supplies, global markets and the life blood of Saudi Arabia and follows Iranian attacks on shipping in the Gulf.

The local paper is blaming the Houthis, the Iranian backed proxy that's been fighting a war with Saudi Arabia since 2015.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying direct blame on Iran. Pompeo tweeted, "We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran's attacks."

We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran’s attacks. The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 14, 2019

There is some speculation that it might have been a cruise missile from Iran or Iraq.

The attack represents the potential for direct conflict between Iran, Saudi Arabia and the US.

Response from the US and Saudi Arabia will go a long way in determining the short and long term future of the Middle East.