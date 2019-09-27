Displaying 30+ Stories
Netanyahu Faces Political 'Mission Impossible'

09-27-2019
Chris Mitchell *
Benny Gantz, Reuven Rivlin, and Benjamin Netanyahu in the wake of Israel's inconclusive election
Netanyahu Faces Political 'Mission Impossible'

In the aftermath of Israel's historic second round of elections this year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now faces what many are calling a political mission impossible. 

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, who helps coordinate the formation of the next ruling government in Israel's parliamentary system, gave Netanyahu the first opportunity to form a coalition government after Israel's recent election left no clear winner. 

But with most of Israel's political parties staking out intractable positions, it makes it unlikely Netanyahu can get the necessary seats to form a government. 

In the Israel Election Roundtable seen above, CBN News Senior Editor John Waage, Israel Correspondent Julie Stahl and Middle East Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell discussed the challenges Netanyahu faces, the possibility of another election and how Christians can pray for Israel. 

