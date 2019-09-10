Netanyahu: Only One Way to Stop Iran, ‘Pressure, Pressure and More Pressure’

JERUSALEM, Israel - With just a week before Israel goes to general elections that will decide the political fate of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli leader is pressing forward in his battle against Iran’s nuclear development.

Netanyahu revealed what he called a second Iranian ‘atomic warehouse’ at a press conference in Jerusalem.

"Today we reveal that yet another secret nuclear site was exposed in the archives that we brought from Tehran,” Netanyahu said.

“In this site Iran conducted experiments to develop nuclear weapons. This is the site near Abadeh, south of Isfahan. When Iran realized that we uncovered this site, here's what they did: they destroyed the site. They just wiped it out,” he said pointing to before and after pictures.

He said Iran tried to destroy the evidence after they knew Israel was on to them.

"This is what I have to say to the tyrants of Tehran: Israel knows what you are doing, Israel knows when you are doing it, and Israel knows where you're doing it. We will continue to expose your lies. What we see is a consistent pattern of Iranian lies, deception and violations,” Netanyahu said.

Last year, Netanyahu revealed that Israel’s Mossad had discovered and smuggled back to Israel an Iranian nuclear archive. Later at the UN, he also exposed what he called “a secret atomic warehouse’ located in the Tehran neighborhood of Turquzabad.

“I call on the international community to wake up, to realize that Iran is systematically lying, and I call on the international community to join (US) President (Donald) Trump's sanctions to exert more pressure on Iran. The only way to stop Iran's march to the bomb and its aggression in the region is pressure, pressure and more pressure,” he said.

Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif denied the accusation. In a tweet, he accused Netanyahu of trying to start a war.

“The possessor of REAL nukes cries wolf—on an ALLEGED “demolished" site in Iran. He and #B_Team just want a war, no matter innocent blood & another $7 trillion.”

The revelation comes at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the international community over its nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency announced earlier this week that it had found traces of uranium at the first “atomic warehouse” that Netanyahu identified last year.

It also comes as campaigning intensifies ahead of Israel’s elections. Netanyahu’s critics say he’s using national security to campaign.

But it’s clear that whoever Israel’s next prime minister will be he’ll have to deal with the growing threat of Iran.