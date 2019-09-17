First Exit Polls Show No Clear Winner in Israel's Elections Just Yet

TEL AVIV, Israel — Initial exit polls show no clear winner in Israel's historic election just yet. Israel's Kan public broadcaster shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and Benny Gantz's rival Blue and White party neck-and-neck. Three surveys also show that Netanyahu did not earn enough seats in the Knesset to form a right-wing majority government coalition without Blue and White or Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party.

According to an exit poll on Channel 13, Netanyahu’s Likud Party won 31 seats, and his Center-Right bloc a total of 54 seats in the Knesset. Meanwhile, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz won 58 and his party won 33.

Both parties are remaining quiet until more votes are counted and official results are in.

Anticipation is high as Israelis inch closer to finding out who will lead the Jewish State.

Tuesday’s election is said to be a referendum on Netanyahu, who has served as Israel’s longest-running prime minister. His Likud party is going head-to-head against the Blue and White party in the battle for the Jewish state’s future.

This is an unprecedented election because it is the first time Israel has held elections twice in the same year. Netanyahu's Likud party won the election in April but the prime minister’s inability to form a government coalition weeks after the election sent millions of Israelis back to the polls on Tuesday.

As of 8 p.m. local time, 63.7% of eligible voters had cast their ballots, marking a 2.4-point increase from the elections held in April.

After casting his ballot in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said the vote would be "very close."

"It's not in the bag. But if you go (vote), we will win," Netanyahu told Israelis in Jerusalem.

Gantz voted in his hometown of Rosh Haayin and asked fellow Israelis to end Netanyahu’s long reign as prime minister.

"We will bring hope, we will bring change, without corruption, without extremism," he said.

There was plenty of drama as Israelis made their ways to the polls.

Police say they made at least 29 arrests and 69 investigations were launched against individuals suspected of voting fraud and other violations. Police reported that voting slips were vandalized, several people illegally filmed inside the voting booths, and one man cut the power at a polling site and stole several voting slips. One suspect even threw a firework outside a polling station outside Jerusalem.

Israeli media also reported that the Blue and White website was shut down due to a cyberattack hours before polls closed.

The party said the “significant cyberattack” was carried out in a wide-scale operation.

“Over 500 attempted breaches were detected from various servers abroad,” the party said.

Despite the drama, Likud Knesset Member Miki Zohar told The Times of Israel that he believes the night will end in victory for Likud.

“Tonight is going to be a celebration for Likud and for Netanyahu,” he said