A Passover for Christians: How God is Using COVID-19 to Remind Us of His Deliverance

JERUSALEM, Israel - Many people know the story of the Book of Exodus, how God brought the Jewish people out of slavery and bondage in Egypt into freedom and eventually into the Promised Land.

As God institutes the Passover, in Exodus Chapter 12, He tells the children of Israel to observe the Passover forever, telling the story to their children for generations to come.

In the New Testament, we see Jesus celebrated the Passover at the Last Supper. But what is the meaning of Passover for Christians today?

The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) takes a deeper look at the meaning of Passover as a Jewish holiday, the Seder meal and its significance for Christians today in two short videos.

This year as COVID-19 is raging throughout the world, Passover celebrations will be forced into small family gatherings in Israel.

ICEJ President Jürgen Bühler writes that God Himself is using the corona crisis to push the reset button in our lives

“I sense that God has pushed the reset button in our lives and we are forced back to the essentials, to the nucleus of society. We are reduced to our relationships to our Lord and to our families!” Bühler says.

“While the crisis is a difficult season that is costing many lives and livelihoods, it also can represent a tremendous opportunity which we should not miss. Being confined to our homes can be a rare moment that might not come back to us again – an opportunity to renew and restart our relationship with God,” he says.

“This unique time should invigorate our prayer life, our time in the word of God, and the fellowship with His presence,” he adds.