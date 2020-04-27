Armed With New Govt. Netanyahu Hopes to Annex Settlements in Israel’s Biblical Heartland

JERUSALEM, Israel - Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz forged a unity government. Netanyahu now hopes to move forward on a major goal of his, the annexation of Jewish communities in the biblical heartland of Israel.

On Sunday, Netanyahu stated he believes Israel can annex parts of what the world calls the West Bank.

“Three months ago, the Trump peace plan recognized Israel's rights in all of Judea and Samaria and President Trump pledged to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Jewish communities there and in the Jordan Valley. A couple of months from now, I'm confident that that pledge will be honored, that we will be able to celebrate another historic moment in the history of Zionism. A century after San Remo, the promise of Zionism is being realized," he said.

Netanyahu delivered his comments as part of a special program marking the 100th anniversary of the signing of the San Remo Resolution.

“San Remo recognized a fundamental truth. The Jewish people are not foreign colonialists in the land of our forefathers. The land of Israel is our ancestral homeland," said Netanyahu.

One hundred years ago on April 25th, 1920, representatives of the Great Powers who triumphed in World War I met in the Italian town of San Remo to divide the middle eastern lands they conquered. For the first time in nearly 2,000 years, they called for the establishment of a Jewish homeland in an area called Palestine.

The resolution also included the Balfour Declaration written by England's Lord Balfour in 1917, which called for “the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people.” One English diplomat – Lord Curzon – called it Israel's “Magna Carta.”

“It shows, in fact, the creation of a Jewish national home was widely backed by the international way back then," said Amb. Dore Gold, former Israeli Ambassador to the UN.

The European Coalition for Israel (ECI) sponsored the 100th-anniversary program that included letters from world leaders like US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who wrote: “that historic agreement marked the world’s embrace of the unbreakable connection of the Jewish people to the land of Israel.”

“For the first time ever, we have world leaders officially recognizing the importance of this landmark event. I believe once we get the historical facts right, the legal facts right, we also have a better prospect for finding a peaceful solution for the Middle East region," said Tomas Sandell of ECI.