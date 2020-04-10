Israel Cautiously Optimistic as Govt. Considers Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions

JERUSALEM, Israel – A four-day total lockdown prohibiting Israelis from traveling between cities during Passover lifted Friday, and a harsher curfew imposed on Wednesday banning people from leaving their homes lifted Thursday morning.

Public transportation except for cabs and planes will be shut down until Sunday. And starting on Sunday, Israelis will be required to wear a protective mask in public.

As of Friday morning, more than 10,000 Israelis have been infected with COVID-19 and more than 90 people have died. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautiously said on Monday that the government may begin rolling back restrictions next week.

The country’s National Security Council said it has a coronavirus crisis exit plan that allows for a gradual lifting of restrictions as long as infection rates remain under control, Israel’s Channel 12 news reports.

This would mean slowly increasing the workforce, returning special needs and later pre-school children back to school, and releasing restrictions on the distance people can travel away from their homes. Currently, Israelis are banned from venturing more than 100 meters away from their homes and the lifting of this restriction will depend on citizen’s age and where they live.

Shopping and entertainment centers are not expected to open any time soon, the channel reported.

The government has already eased restrictions on the ultra-orthodox Tel Aviv Neighborhood known as Bnei Brak, where infection rates were higher.

However, the Health Ministry is urging further vigilance and projects that Israel will be forced to decrease coronavirus testing in the immediate future because of a shortage of a key component of the test.

Despite the cautious optimism, some parts of the country have seen COVID-cases spike between Tuesday and Wednesday. The Jerusalem Post reports that the number of Jerusalem’s confirmed cases increased by 11.3 percent in the last two days, and Bnei Brak saw a 15 percent spike.

Elad saw a sharp 25 percent increase in confirmed patients and a 24 percent increase in Tiberias.

There was an 18 percent increase in Rishon Lezion and a 15.2 percent increase in Modi’in Ilit.

Tel Aviv has seen the fourth-highest number of patients and the number of infected people has gone up 5.6 percent in the last two days.