Israel Expects a Full Nationwide Lockdown on Passover

JERUSALEM, Israel – The number of coronavirus cases in Israel reached 8,611 as of Monday morning as the death toll climbed to 51.

The Health Ministry reports that of the more than 8,000 people infected with COVID-19, 141 of them are in serious condition including 107 on ventilators, and another 191 are in moderate condition. The rest of the cases are considered mild. A total of 585 people have recovered from the virus to date.

The country is in a near-total lockdown with residents forbidden from traveling more than 328 feet away from their homes. Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Itamar Grotto told Army Radio on Monday that Israel will probably enforce a full lockdown on Wednesday, the first night of Passover.

“Will there be a total closure on the Seder? As it seems right now, the answer is yes,” he told Army Radio. “There will be strong enforcement in this regard so that everyone will [celebrate the holiday] with his or her family only,” said Grotto.

Grotto was confirming an earlier announcement by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who told Channel 12 that the Passover lockdown was intended to prevent large gatherings of groups and anyone caught driving Wednesday night will be stopped by police.

Government ministers are also expected on Monday to approve tighter restrictions on more than eight cities and 15 ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in Jerusalem where the coronavirus infection rates are the highest.

Deri said on Sunday that Jerusalem would be divided into eight regions and residents will only be allowed to go to stores within the borders of their regions.

Meanwhile, Israel’s national airline El Al, the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Office, and Israel Chemicals are working to bring more desperately needed medical supplies to Israel.

The first planeload of medical supplies from China landed in Israel Monday morning. It is the first of 11 planes and it carried 20 tons of equipment.

A second plane is expected to land Monday afternoon and a third planeload is set to take off later in the day.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said he sent the members of his ministry, “to the ends of the earth to get life-saving gear.”