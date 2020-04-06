CBN Israel Providing Life-Changing Aid to Needy Israelis Amid Coronavirus

JERUSALEM, Israel – CBN Israel is providing much-needed humanitarian aid to Israelis who are facing financial hardships amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The unemployment rate in Israel has sky-rocketed from just 4 percent to 25 percent in a matter of weeks and the virus continues to spread and claim lives in the Jewish State and around the world.

CBN Israel, which brings Jews and Christians together by providing humanitarian aid to Israelis, is giving families desperately-needed food coupons to help them buy food, medicine, and other necessities.

Many Israelis have lost their jobs, leaving their families struggling to pay rent.

CBN Israel has stepped in to help people make rent payments. The CBN Israel team is distributing this humanitarian aid to Israelis across the country.

“It is very important to us during these times,” one family said.

The Israelis who received this aid are extremely grateful to the CBN Israel partners who make this work possible.

“I wanted to thank you so much for your heart-warming gift. This was so special,” one family shared.

“We thank you so much in this hard time that you are thinking about us and helping us and really lending a helping hand,” another family said.