Israel to Begin Using Radar Technology to Measure Vital Signs of COVID-19 Patients

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel’s Ministry of Defense is tackling the country’s invisible war against the COVID-19 outbreak head-on with advanced technology.

The Ministry’s National Emergency Team of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) has begun testing radar technology to measuring the vital signs of coronavirus patients. Two systems created by defense industries can detect the pulse, respiratory rate and temperature of patients remotely using a combination of radar technology and electro-optical sensors.

The systems help reduce the risk of transmission of the infection between patients and medical workers because these vital signs can be measured with limited contact.

The vital signs will be displayed on a monitor for the physician to review.

The National Emergency Team successfully tested the radar technology and the Defense Ministry is working to have it implemented in medical centers across the country.

“The DDR&D turned to us with the idea of monitoring patients using radar. These are systems that we don’t normally work with, but they asked us what our needs are, in the hope that these systems may be adapted to fulfill them. They asked what vital signs should be monitored among Corona patients, at the point of diagnosis and during treatment – and aimed to do so without the involvement of medical staff. The idea is that our medical teams are at the forefront of this fight and should be protected, and the way to do so is to reduce direct contact with Corona patients,” explained Dr. Yossi Shaya, Beilinson Medical Center.

The Defense Ministry also partnered with scientists and doctors to create a unique sticker that can be attached to a standard medical mask to make it a stronger shield against the virus.

The Ministry of Health has given its initial approval of the sticker and medical professionals at the Galilee Medical Center will begin testing the sticker in a pilot.

Israel’s Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that 5,591 Israelis have been infected with the coronavirus and 21 people have died.

The ministry recorded 760 new cases in the last 24 hours, the largest single-day jump since the outbreak began. Most cases are mild and 226 Israelis have recovered from the virus.