Israeli Police Officer Wounded in Ramming-Stabbing Attack

04-22-2020
Emily Jones
JERUSALEM, Israel – An Israeli border police officer was moderately injured in a car-ramming and stabbing attack at a West Bank checkpoint Wednesday morning.

Police say the terrorist, who remains unnamed, rammed his car into an Israeli officer at the “Kiosk” checkpoint of Abu Dis near Jerusalem. The assailant then got out of the vehicle at stabbed the injured officer with a pair of scissors.

The terrorist was shot dead by the other officers at the scene.

Israeli Police Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said a pipe bomb was found near the crime scene. Police believe the terrorist intended to throw the bomb at border police.

The area has been blocked off so the explosive can be removed.

The wounded soldier was transported to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment.

