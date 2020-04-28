Israeli Woman Injured in Stabbing Attack in Stable Condition

JERUSALEM, Israel – An Israeli woman, 62, was hospitalized after a Palestinian teenager stabbed her in what police are calling a terror attack.

The stabbing occurred Tuesday afternoon in the central Israeli city of Kfar Saba.

The woman was treated by Israel's Magen David Adom EMS service before being transferred to the Meir Medical Center. A doctor at the medical center said the victim is in stable condition and will be released on Wednesday, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Terror Attack on Israel’s Memorial Day. A Palestinian stabbed a 62 year-old woman in Kfar Saba city. She is moderately injured and the terrorist has been neutralized by a citizen that carried a gun. #YomHaZikaron pic.twitter.com/IXdndyvjSB — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) April 28, 2020

The Palestinian teen was shot by an armed civilian who witnessed the attack. He is in moderate condition and is being treated at Israel's Tel Hashomer Medical Center.

According to Army Radio, the suspected terrorist is a 19-year-old man from the West Bank Palestinian city of Tulkarm.

The attack happened as Israel's Memorial Day - a day when the country stops to remember fallen soldiers and those killed in terrorist attacks.

