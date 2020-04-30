New Movie About the Real-Life Christian Family Rescuing Innocents on Battlefields Premiers Friday

JERUSALEM, Israel - CBN News first met Dave Eubank and his Free Burma Rangers (FBR) several years ago in northern Iraq.

At the time, Dave and his team reached out to help and rescue those suffering from the spread of ISIS and their barbaric ideology. Eubank took us to the front lines with the Kurdish Peshmerga; he showed us a mass grave of Yazidis butchered by ISIS and we also witnessed their humanitarian work to help thousands fleeing the war with the Islamic State.

The FBR put their lives on the line literally. Late last year, a FBR volunteer died while saving those from the Turkish invasion of NE Syria.

Eubank, his wife, and their three children have led this group to the battlefields of Burma, Iraq, Syria, and Sudan to provide emergency medical care, food, shelter, and fervent spirit-led prayer.

Earlier this year, Lifeway Films produced a documentary on the heroic work Dave, his family and his team have done.

Now, you have the opportunity to watch a free showing of this movie one review called “the most inspiring movie of the new century.”

It will air this Friday May 1st at 8PM CST on Facebook live.