Shin Bet Arrests Three Suspected Palestinian Terrorists Planning Major Bombing Attacks

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel’s security agency Shin Bet announced on Wednesday that it arrested three Palestinians last month who are suspected of planning a series of terror attacks in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

According to Shin Bet, Ahmad Sajdaya, 27, Muhammad Hammad, 26, and Umar Eid, 24 planned a bombing attack on Israel’s Teddy Stadium, a popular sports arena that can hold tens of thousands of people.

The men allegedly gave up on this plot after realizing how tight Israeli security is at the sports stadium.

The trio then set their sights on attacking Israeli troops in Ramallah using explosives. The Shin Bet reports the men attempted a bombing attack against Israeli soldiers as recently as last month but were unsuccessful.

Sajdaya, Hammad, and Eid met while studying at Bir Zeyt University and allegedly bought materials to create home-made bombs using instructions downloaded from the internet.

The men were funded by Hamas to attack Israeli civilians and soldiers, the report said.

“This thwarted attack shows the danger and high motivation of the terrorist infrastructures operating in the West Bank to carry out significant terror attacks,” the Shin Bet said.