Sid Roth: God is Using Passover, COVID-19 to Do Something 'Supernatural' on Earth

JERUSALEM, Israel – As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus, many Christians are wondering what God could be saying during these troubling times.

Television personality, evangelist and host of “It’s Supernatural” Sid Roth told CBN News he believes it is no coincidence the pandemic is occurring now and says God is preparing the church for something great.

Roth points to a revelation given by Rev. Tracy Cooke from Miracle Life Tabernacle Ministries, who said earlier this year that God is using 2020 to “deal with the landscape of the church.”

Cooke said the Church has broken its vow to God and He will use this year to foster deeper intimacy with his people.

Roth said the coronavirus and other chaos plaguing the world is a sign that God will pour out his Spirit on the Church – but it starts with repentance.

“The major mark of this next move of God’s Spirit is repentance,” Roth said. He urges Christians to use this time in quarantine to do two things: repent and pray in tongues “without ceasing.”

“I’m excited about the new beginnings God is giving the church and it starts with us as individuals living in rapid repentance,” he said. “It flat doesn’t matter what’s going on in the world. It’s what’s going on with you. It’s, ‘Are you living in rapid repentance? Are you praying in tongues every moment you have?’ That’s what’s more important because all things work together for good if you are praying in tongues and living your repentant life."

Roth believes God is using the timing of Passover to do wonders on the earth.

“Around Passover, there will be something supernatural that will happen that will change everything in a good way,” he said.

“I think this is God’s time to have believers operate in all of the promises of the New Testament. The truth is we know how to stand on the Word. We’re experts about that. But how would you like to see the minute you speak, like God spoke everything into creation?”

Roth said that despite the chaos happening in the world, God’s glory is “erupting now” and the church will be invited to fulfill Jesus’ words in John 14 that his followers will do greater things than He.

“I believe many should set their day to operate in the glory because it’s not going to be a superstar movement. It’s going to be one where the church knows we already have a superstar. His name is Jesus or Yeshua, and it’s Yeshua in us the hope of glory.”

