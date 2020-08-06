Beirut Residents Face Utter Devastation as Countries Rush to Help 

JERUSALEM, Israel – Two days after one of the worst disasters in its history, Lebanon is faced with the overwhelming task of trying to rebuild and recover from Tuesday's catastrophic port explosion in Beirut.

Walking among the devastation, Beirut Mayor Marwan Abboud was brought to tears.

"I appeal to the Lebanese people to hold it together. We are strong and we will stay strong," he said.

The task ahead of Lebanese leaders and the and the people of Beirut is overwhelming.

The port of Beirut, before and after the blastpic.twitter.com/wocDvraCqK — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) August 5, 2020

To help recover, nations from around the world are responding. Those countries include the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Australia and France who are sending supplies and rescue teams.

Israel – Lebanon's neighbor to the south – has offered aid. Tel Aviv's city hall lit up with the colors of Lebanon's flag and Prime Minister Netanyahu offered condolences at the Knesset.

"We are ready to extend humanitarian aid to Lebanon as human beings to human beings," said Netanyahu.

"Peace will come when the town square in Beirut is lit up with an Israeli flag" This is a picture of the Tel Aviv municipality https://t.co/EGMW4C0dD1 — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) August 5, 2020

On the streets, the damage is everywhere. One Beirut resident told CBN News it looks like years of destruction from war were condensed into one second. For Lebanese people around the world, it was personal. Abdullah Daher in the US lost a friend who worked as a customs agent at the port.

"It's so sad what Lebanon is going through. This country has been through so much over the years now to see this it's the last thing the people want," he said.

In the midst of the chaos, Christian ministries like Triumphant Mercy are reaching out.

“We are trying to bring some food for the ones who are working, cleaning the houses, cleaning the streets, removing rubble. So they are working day and night,” one representative said.

These Christians in Lebanon are asking for prayer as they reach out with the love of Jesus while their country copes with one of the worst crises in its history.