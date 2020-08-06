Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageIsraelNews
CBNNews.com

Beirut Residents Face Utter Devastation as Countries Rush to Help 

08-06-2020
Chris Mitchell
6178770095001
DF_CMI936_Lebanon_in_Crisis_HD1080_0_132
Courtesy AP
6178770095001

Beirut Residents Face Utter Devastation as Countries Rush to Help 

JERUSALEM, Israel – Two days after one of the worst disasters in its history, Lebanon is faced with the overwhelming task of trying to rebuild and recover from Tuesday's catastrophic port explosion in Beirut.

Walking among the devastation, Beirut Mayor Marwan Abboud was brought to tears.

"I appeal to the Lebanese people to hold it together. We are strong and we will stay strong," he said.

The task ahead of Lebanese leaders and the and the people of Beirut is overwhelming. 

To help recover, nations from around the world are responding.  Those countries include the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Australia and France who are sending supplies and rescue teams. 

Israel – Lebanon's neighbor to the south – has offered aid.  Tel Aviv's city hall lit up with the colors of Lebanon's flag and Prime Minister Netanyahu offered condolences at the Knesset.

"We are ready to extend humanitarian aid to Lebanon as human beings to human beings," said Netanyahu.

On the streets, the damage is everywhere.  One Beirut resident told CBN News it looks like years of destruction from war were condensed into one second.  For Lebanese people around the world, it was personal.  Abdullah Daher in the US lost a friend who worked as a customs agent at the port.

"It's so sad what Lebanon is going through.  This country has been through so much over the years now to see this it's the last thing the people want," he said. 

In the midst of the chaos, Christian ministries like Triumphant Mercy are reaching out. 

“We are trying to bring some food for the ones who are working, cleaning the houses, cleaning the streets, removing rubble.  So they are working day and night,” one representative said.

These Christians in Lebanon are asking for prayer as they reach out with the love of Jesus while their country copes with one of the worst crises in its history. 

Pain and suffering are an inescapable part of life but God promises to use them for our good. Click here to learn more.

Pain and Suffering

Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.

Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
CBN Partners provide hope to those who are suffering! You can help bring hope today!
Bring Hope

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles