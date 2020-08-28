Israel Will Carry Out First Commercial Flight to the UAE on Monday

JERUSALEM, Israel - Just weeks after announcing its historic peace deal with United Arab Emirates, Israel will send a commercial flight to Abu Dhabi for the first time on Monday.

The El Al flight will carry a US and Israeli delegation to the Emirati capital where they will continue to finalize the details of the Israeli-UAE peace agreement.

The US delegation will be led by President Donald Trump's senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, US Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz, and other officials. The Israeli delegation will be led by National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.

The Israel Airports Authority officially listed the flight for takeoff on Friday. The flight will be numbered LY971 as a reference to the UAE's international calling code number.

The return flight back to Tel Aviv will be LY972, Israel's international calling code number.