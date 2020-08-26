Israeli Man Dies in Petah Tikva Stabbing Attack

JERUSALEM, Israel - An Israeli man, 39, died Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing attack in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva. Police say a Palestinian male suspect, 46, was arrested at the scene of the incident and they are investigating if it was terror-related.

Israeli paramedics found the Israeli man critically wounded and without a pulse at a bus stop at the Segulah Junction. He was transferred to the Belinson Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

"I arrived at the scene after the stabbing when I saw a citizen chasing the stabber," Kobi Fuchs, a Petah Tikva resident, told Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister paper. "The citizen shouted 'terrorist' and knocked him down. The stabber didn't manage to run far. The police came and arrested him."

Police say the alleged Palestinian attacker was arrested after fleeing the scene. The suspect had a work permit and was legally allowed to be in Israel.

It is highly unusual for Palestinians with work permits in Israel to perpetrate terror attacks. They must undergo intense background checks before being allowed in Israel.

Most Palestinian attackers are also in their teens or 20s.