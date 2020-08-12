One of Israel’s Leading Hospitals Involved in Developing Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine

JERUSALEM, Israel – One of Israel’s biggest hospitals is partnering with Moscow in developing Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Prof. Zeev Rotstein, the CEO of Israel’s Hadassah Medical Center told Radio 103FM that the hospital is involved in Russia’s clinical safety trials.

“The Hadassah hospital is involved in the clinical research on the new Russian vaccine. It is being done in Moscow, in Skolkovo at the Hadassah hospital there. We are first of all checking the safety level, it will take time,” Rotstein said.

Russian authorities say the vaccine already works, but Rotstein said Phase 3 trials are taking place simultaneously with the finalization of the vaccine.

“We are operating in Moscow, under the name Hadassah, but as Russians, not as Israelis,” Rotstein said. “They are doing a good job. They work differently from us, and we are adapting ourselves to them.”

Russian President Putin on Tuesday claimed that his country had developed the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine called Sputnik-V. Officials said the vaccine will be ready for mass use in October, but the World Health Organization (WHO) and skeptical scientists voiced concerns that the vaccine’s safety could have been compromised for the sake of speed.

The WHO said on Tuesday it is in talks with Russia about reviewing the vaccine.

Israel’s Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said the Jewish State is interested in holding discussions with Russia about the vaccine.

“We have already arranged discussions about the research center in Russia and the development of a vaccine. If we are convinced that it is a genuine product then we will try to enter into negotiations,” Edelstein told reporters.

Israel announced last week that a government-funded laboratory tasked with developing a coronavirus vaccine will move to human trials in October.

The Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) said its vaccine has promising results.

“We have an excellent vaccine,” IIBR Director-General Prof. Shmuel C. Shapira said while holding up a sample of the vaccine during a video conference. “This is the first vial of the vaccine."

The human trials will begin after the Jewish holidays are over in September. The government hopes to have an effective vaccine for all residents of Israel by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

If that proves successful, Israel will work to ensure that other countries can purchase vaccine options from Israel.

