Political Instability in Israel Raises Fears of Fourth Election

JERUSALEM, Israel – For weeks, thousands of Israelis have demonstrated in Tel Aviv and outside the prime minister’s Jerusalem residence. The protests are just one sign of the political uncertainty in the Jewish State.

On Sunday, a signal Israel’s unity government could be unraveling as it failed to hold its weekly cabinet meeting.

“The Israeli unity government is a government in name only,” said Alex Traiman, managing director and Jerusalem Bureau Chief of the Jewish News Syndicate. “Only because the opposing factions realize that they had no other choice but to sign on the dotted line to keep Israel from going to yet a fourth election. But they’ve already proven over the span of only three months that it is nearly impossible for them to work together.”

The latest impasse involves whether Israeli leaders will pass a one or two year budget. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants one year while Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz is pushing for two. If there’s no agreement by August 25th, Israel faces its fourth elections in two years.

In the more recent development in the political wrangling, Netanyahu and Gantz may agree to extend the August 25th deadline by 100 days. However, the Knesset will have to agree.

“Netanyahu is happy to sign a 2020 budget agreement because that will give him a second possible trigger to go to early elections in 2021 several months before Gantz is slated to take over as prime minister. Obviously, Gantz understands that, which is why he wants a budget signed for 2021 as well,” explained Traiman.

Political commentator Michael Widlanski sees Israel and the United States going through similar political waters.

“We have almost, like, a perfect storm and that’s also true in the United States. You have a situation where there are problems which were unresolved for a year and a half. A government was not elected, three elections. Nothing was resolved and we don’t want to go to a fourth election. There’s uncertainty,” said Widlanski.

The COVID-19 pandemic only made matters worse with skyrocketing unemployment and growing distrust of government leaders in Israel.

“This is an opportunity for people who are against Netanyahu to say he messed up. It’s not his fault. It’s certainly not all his fault. Nobody saw this coming,” Widlanski said. “Some of the criticism is justified. Some of Netanyahu’s reaction has been disorganized … unresponsive … he should be criticized. He’s not the cause of it all. He’s learning like we’re all learning and I think Israel has done a not bad job fighting the virus.”

The recent surge of protests involves a combination of parties opposing Netanyahu, including the Arab communist “Hadash Party” and former prime ministers such as Ehud Barak.

Widlanski believes the protests are happening because left-leaning Israelis “cannot defeat Netanyahu at the polls.”

“They recognize that they need to change the game on the ground and that is why they’re launching the protest movement in the hopes that if Netanyahu does call an early election that the protests will significantly hamper his chances for re-election yet a fourth time,” he said.

Widlanski also sees similarities between Israeli and American media.

“The media in the United States have lost almost all semblance of fair play. The media in Israel have been going in that direction for a while.

They’re very left of center. In some respects, far left, very, very anti-Netanyahu. They’re treating the demonstrators here like knights fighting dragons. That’s not true.”

The sheer magnitude gives the appearance of political trouble for Netanyahu. Widlanski disagrees.

“He’s not as weak as the appearance at all. The appearance in public, on camera by the media is a framed appearance. Netanyahu, if elections were held today, this minute, right now, would be prime minister again. His party would be the largest party again.”

On top of three elections and more political uncertainty, Netanyahu faces a criminal trial that could take years.