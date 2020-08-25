Pompeo Takes Historic Direct Flight From Israel to Sudan in Bid for Peace

JERUSALEM, Israel – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo became the first top US official to visit Sudan since the country overthrew former president Omar al-Bashir last year.

Pompeo visited the African country on Tuesday in an effort to discuss the normalization of ties between Sudan and Israel.

“Happy to announce that we are on the FIRST official NONSTOP flight from Israel to Sudan!” Pompeo tweeted while on board the flight.

He was in Israel on Monday for the first stop of his multi-country tour in the region aimed at urging more countries to follow the United Arab Emirates’ example and normalize ties with Jerusalem.

“In Sudan, the secretary will meet with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Sovereign Council Chair General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to discuss continued US support for the civilian-led transitional government, and express support for deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship,” a State Department statement said.

Sudanese leaders have expressed a willingness to make peace with Israel after going to war against the Jewish State in previous conflicts.

Last week, Sudan’s foreign ministry spokesman, Haidar Badawi Sadiq, told Sky News that his country “aspires towards a peace agreement with Israel.”

"We look at an agreement of this kind through the interests of Sudan without sacrificing our values and principles,” said Sadiq.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu applauded the statement and said he would welcome peace with Sudan.

"Israel, Sudan and the entire region will benefit from the peace agreement and will be able – together – to build a better future for all peoples of the region. We will do whatever is necessary to turn vision into reality,” he said.