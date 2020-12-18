Israel Could Face New Restrictions as Mass COVID Vaccination Campaign Due to Begin

Israelis may be heading for more restrictions or even a COVID-19 lockdown as the push to vaccinate citizens begins in Israel next week.

Israelis have been enjoying the Hanukkah holiday for the last eight days with relative freedom of movement, but new coronavirus cases rose above 2,800 on Wednesday. The government had said previously that Israel would enter a period of “tightened restraint” if new cases rose above 2,500 per day.

The period of closure could last from three to five weeks and include closing shops, malls, and marketplaces. Gatherings would be limited to 10 people in a closed space and up to 20 in open areas. Schools would be closed in red and orange zone communities (with high infection rates) and allowed to remain open in green and yellow zones (low infection rates).

The coronavirus cabinet is due to meet on Sunday to discuss the situation.

Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein will kick off the vaccination campaign by receiving their vaccines live on TV from Sheba Medical Center on Saturday evening after the end of the Sabbath.

Health care workers are due to begin their vaccinations on Sunday morning and Israel’s Health Funds are making appointments for the general public due to begin on December 23.

Earlier this week, Edelstein said there is nothing to worry about with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“They have been tested in every possible way,” The Times of Israel quoted Edelstein as saying. “Top doctors whom I talked to are confirming their safety.” He said his “main task” in the coming months is to “fight fake news.”

Meanwhile, according to a recent poll most Israelis are not eager to receive the vaccine.

A survey conducted by the University of Haifa found that only 20.3 percent of Jewish Israelis 16 percent of Arab Israelis are willing to take the vaccine right away.