Israeli Biotech Company Partners With Andrea Bocelli to Bring COVID-Safe Christmas Concert to World

JERUSALEM, Israel – While the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing theaters and concert venues to shut their doors for the holidays, an Israeli company is partnering with one of the world’s most renowned singers to bring Christmas joy to families around the globe.

Leading Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli will appear live on Dec. 12 for his annual “Believe in Christmas” concert at the Teatro Regio di Parma opera house in Italy. The event will be live-streamed online and will feature Bocelli’s 150-person orchestra.

“To ‘Believe in Christmas’ means to believe in the miracle of life and the love that protects it. The songs I will sing (along with some amazing guests, the choir and the orchestra, and with the invaluable assistance of Franco Dragone, who will imbue every note with pure theatrical enchantment) serve to underline one thing: life triumphs,” Bocelli said in a statement.

An innovative Israeli nose spray called Taffix will help protect Bocelli and his team of dancers, musicians, and wider staff from the virus. The Taffix formula is proven to kill 90% of the coronavirus and prevent the virus from infecting people’s airways. Taffix is providing more than 200 nasal sprays to Bocelli’s team to make sure the show happens smoothly and safely.

“Taffix is an important additional layer of protection which is particularly useful in high-risk settings such as public transport, shops and schools — and a real game-changer as the world looks to bring audiences back to concert halls, and fans back to stadia,” said Dr. Dalia Megiddo, co-founder and CEO of Nasus Pharma, the Israeli biopharma company which developed the spray.

The spray works by forming a thin layer of gel that acts within 50 seconds to help trap and kill the coronavirus. The spray also changes the pH balance inside the nose to 3.5.

“The pH of the nasal cavity is usually around 6.8, which is almost neutral on the scale of acidity to alkalinity. This unfortunately is an ideal environment for viral growth,” GP, Dr. Gill Jenkins said in a statement.

“Studies show that no respiratory viruses, including coronaviruses, can survive in a pH of 3.5 (which is slightly acidic) or below without harming the nasal mucosal cells.”

The spray can provide up to five hours of protection and Dr. Megiddo hopes it can be used to help the world to regain some sense of life as it was before the coronavirus.

“Taffix is a powerful, clinically proven tool which will help restart economic and social activity — and allow a return to some sort of normality,” said Dr. Megiddo.