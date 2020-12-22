Israeli Troops Reinforced after Murder of Woman in Suspected Terror Attack

Security forces are still searching for the killer of Esther Horgen, who was murdered in an apparent Palestinian terror attack on Sunday.

Horgen, 52, a mother of six, was buried on Tuesday, after her body was found a day earlier with signs of violence, in a forest near her home in the northern West Bank (biblical Samaria) settlement of Tal Menashe. Horgen went out for a walk on Sunday and never returned.

Her husband, Benjamin, said his wife was full of life.

“She lived every moment of her life. She had so much to give,” Benjamin Horgen told the Kan public broadcaster in an interview on Tuesday. “I trust the defense establishment to do their job, they have updated [us] that things are progressing.”

At the funeral, Esther’s daughter Odelia mourned her mother’s death and lamented that she wouldn’t be at her wedding, according to the Times of Israel.

“My mother is my best friend. She came to visit me at the end of the world, in Australia. Where are you now, mother?” asked Odelia. “I am sorry that you will not dance at my wedding.”

Without a direct connection to the murder, the Israel Defense Forces nevertheless released a statement on Tuesday saying that according to its assessment of the situation, it had decided to “reinforce the Judea and Samaria Division in order to enhance the defense of communities and routes in the region.”

“The security forces will apprehend the murderer as quickly as possible and we will settle accounts with him,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged.

“A full life of wonderful works, of home and family, of creativity and care has been cut short by a beast in human guise. I have full faith that our security forces will get to the despicable murders and that justice will be done. I embrace Esther's family, her children and their father. We are with you in this time of such deep grief,” Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin said.

On Monday, Horgen’s husband attributed the success of their family and community to his wife and called on the government to make “an appropriate Zionist response to the murder and to add [to settlement] construction and light for our children.”