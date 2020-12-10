‘We Are Aiming High’: Israel Announces Second Mission to the Moon

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel has set its sight on the moon again.

After being unsuccessful at their first attempt to safely land on the moon, Israel officials on Wednesday announced the launch of the Beresheet 2 project. The project hopes to send the second Israeli spacecraft to the moon.

Beresheet 2 will be comprised of three spacecraft, including one orbiter and two landers. Israeli scientists hope to see Beresheet 2 make it to the moon in about four years.

“Just a year and a half ago, we were here together, when Israel held its breath and looked to the stars,” Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said. “We anxiously watched the Beresheet spacecraft on its historic journey to the moon. We watched its long journey, were in wonder at the researchers and were filled with pride at the Israeli daring and ability that flourished right here and at the groundbreaking work of Space IL. We were disappointed, and realized that we had to start once again from the beginning. Today, we are setting out on a new path, familiar but different, at the end of which we hope to land three spacecraft safely on the moon.”

Photo credit: Haim Zach (GPO)

Israel’s first Beresheet spacecraft experienced an engine failure before crashing into the moon’s surface in April last year. Beresheet is Hebrew for “in the beginning” and the spacecraft was carrying with it a copy of the Hebrew Bible to be left on the moon after Israel completed its mission.

The Beresheet 2 project is being headed up by SpaceIL in collaboration with Israel Aerospace Industries and the Israeli Space Agency at the Ministry of Science and Technology.

“We are aiming high with Beresheet. Not just to outer space, but to the long-term future of the State of Israel. We will do it by raising curiosity and hope, the ability to dream and realize and through strengthening technological education, research, science and engineering for Israeli students,” said Shimon Sarid, CEO of SpaceIL.

Yizhar Shai, Israel’s Minister of Science and Technology, said “seven countries from five continents have expressed an interest in participating in the project.” He also said the subject of participation has been raised in multiple conversations with the United Arab Emirates.

Israeli space leaders hope the Beresheet project will inspire young Israelis to pursue careers in space.

“Together, we have reached spectacular achievements in civil space missions, swept up the whole country and many around the world with the “Beresheet effect” and ignited a spark of interest in science and technology in Israeli children,” said Boaz Levy, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries.