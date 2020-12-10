Netanyahu: Israel's Coronavirus Vaccinations to Begin Dec. 27

JERUSALEM, Israel – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that the first vaccinations for the coronavirus will be administered on Dec. 27, and he intends to be the first recipient.

The premier said his goal is for “all citizens of Israel to be vaccinated.”

“In order to do so, I have asked to be an example and be the first person to be vaccinated in Israel,” said Netanyahu.

The government says it is prepared to inoculate 60,000 Israelis per day. Those who refuse the vaccine could face consequences like being denied entry to public spaces and facilities.

“I asked, and the Health Minister is already carrying it out, to develop a green passport plan by which whoever receives a vaccine will be able to show a card or an app that will enable them to enter events, malls, facilities and all kinds of services. This will also encourage vaccinations and help us to quickly restore normality,” said Netanyahu.

The first batch of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine arrived in Israel on Wednesday morning. More shipments of the vaccine will come in the following days. Last month, Netanyahu announced Israel had purchased eight million doses of the vaccine, enough to immunize four million Israelis. The Health Ministry is expected to lay out a plan next week detailing who will be among the first to receive the vaccine. It is likely that health care workers will be the first to receive the vaccine.

Israel also signed a deal with Moderna to bring six million doses of its vaccine to the country – enough to inoculate three million people.

With the eight-day Hanukkah holiday set to begin on Thursday evening, Israeli leaders are scrambling to decide on last-minute restrictions on gatherings.

The coronavirus cabinet will vote on Thursday to approve a proposal that would ban Israelis from visiting each other’s homes during the evening hours of Hanukkah, when people usually gather together to light the menorah.

The ban on visitations would go into effect every night of Hanukkah from 5:30 pm until midnight. Anyone caught violating the rules must pay $153, The Times of Israel reports.

Israeli officials have also warned that a third nationwide lockdown is on the horizon due to an increase in the infection rate.

More than 71,000 tests were conducted on Wednesday and 2.6% came back positive. That equates to 1,828 new virus cases in one day, the highest the nation has seen since October.

Out of a population of 9 million people, 351,000 Israelis have been infected with the virus. Some 2,900 people have died.