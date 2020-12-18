Satellite Photos Reveal Iran is Building at Key Underground Nuclear Facility

New satellite photos reveal that Iran has begun construction at Fordo, its key underground nuclear facility.

The photos show building began in September to expand one of Iran’s main sites to enrich uranium. The discovery puts pressure on the next U.S. administration.

The Trump administration pulled out of the Iranian nuclear deal in 2018 and Biden has pledged to re-enter a deal many critics believe would enable Iran to get a nuclear weapon.

Last month the International Atomic Energy Agency announced Iran has up to twelve times the amount of enriched uranium allowed under the nuclear agreement.

Earlier this week, US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During their joint statements, Netanyahu took the opportunity to warn the world about Iran.

"As long as Iran continues to subjugate and threaten its neighbors, as long as Iran continues calling for Israel's destruction, as long as Iran continues to bankroll, equip and train terrorist organizations throughout the region and the world, and as long as Iran persists in its dangerous quest for nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them, we shouldn't go back to business as usual with Iran,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu called on the international community to unite to prevent what he called “this major threat to world peace.”

He said Iran is still a “neighborhood bully” but if left to itself it would become a global threat.

“If unchecked, Iran tomorrow will arm itself with nuclear-tipped ICBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles) that can target Europe and America, and it will become a global bully which will endanger everyone. All this must be prevented and all this can be prevented,” he said.

Many Middle East observers felt the statement was directed in part at a potential future Biden administration that has pledged to renegotiate the Iranian nuclear deal. Most Israelis believe the nuclear deal will pave the way for Iran to develop nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gave his remarks on the outcome of the US elections.

"Some people say, ‘you are excited for Mr. Biden,’ No we are not excited Mr. Biden is taking office, but we are very happy Mr. Trump is gone,” Rouhani said.