Israel Releases Bombshell Report Against UN Settlement 'Blacklist' Detailing ‘Terror’ Ties 

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel is on the offensive after the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights released on Wednesday what Israeli leaders call a “blacklist” of 112 companies operating in Israeli settlement communities in the West Bank (biblical Judea and Samaria) and eastern Jerusalem.

On Thursday, Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs and Public Diplomacy issued a bombshell report that it says proves that several organizations linked to terror groups pushed the UN to publish the list.

All of the organizations identified by the Israeli government openly and vigorously pressured the United Nations for years to produce and release the database.

Near the top of that list is “Addameer”, a Palestinian NGO that employed Samer Arbid as an accountant until at least 2015. According to Israeli security officials, Arbid was recently detained for his role in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), an internationally designated terror group, and for masterminding the August 2019 attack that murdered Israeli teen Rina Shnerb.

The report says Arbid led the terror cell last summer and personally detonated the bomb that killed Rina and maimed her father and brother.

Al-Haq, another Palestinian NGO, is one of the main organizations that lobbied the UN to release the report. The organization’s current Director-General is Shawan Jabarin, who previously served time in prison “due to his role in terror activities,” the report said.

During his time as a leader, Israeli leaders say Jabarin employed PFLP terrorists such as Ziad Muhammad Shahada Hamidyan and Zahi Abd al-Hadi. Both of them held leadership positions in the Al-Haq and were repeatedly arrested by Israel on terrorism charges.

Al-Haq publicly said it “worked persistently” over the last three years to ensure the UN publishes the list and said it welcomes its release.

Another organization listed in the report is the Gaza-based Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR), whose leaders met with and heavily lobbied UN High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, the former social leader of Chile, to release the database.

According to the report, PCHR is involved in the Hamas terror organizations’ “Great March of Return”. The group also reportedly has ties to the PFLP.

“Jaber Wishah, deputy chairman of the PCHR Board of Directors until 2017, was sentenced to two life sentences and 15 years imprisonment. Wishah led the PFLP's military wing in Judea and Samaria,” the report said.

Lastly, Israel’s report lists Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) as a terror-linked organization that pushed for the list’s publication.

In 2018, the United States, which helped fund NPA for years, fined the organization after it learned that it gave money to Gazan youth projects linked to Hamas and PFLP terrorists. The US also found that NPA had provided services to Iran between 2001 and 2008.

All four of these organizations partnered with pro-BDS groups like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to lobby for the list’s creation.

While many critics of the database consider it “anti-Semitic” the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said it simply “highlighted” businesses of “particular concern” and does not “qualify any company’s activities as illegal.

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Minister for Strategic Affairs calls it “disgraceful.”

“The UNHRC, which consists of tyrannical states and despot regimes, proves once again that it is a rotten institution that makes delusional decisions which have no connection to actual human rights,” he said in a statement. “The State of Israel will act with all the means at its disposal to undermine this egregious decision and all of its destructive implications."

