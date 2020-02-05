Israel Strikes Back After More Hamas Rocket Attacks

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out airstrikes on several Hamas targets in Gaza Tuesday night in response to three rockets fired at Israel earlier that evening.

“We hold Hamas responsible. They will bear the consequences for actions against Israeli civilians,” the military said in a statement.

In response to rockets and explosive balloons launched from #Gaza into #Israel over the last day, our Air Force just struck a number of Hamas terror targets in Gaza. We hold Hamas responsible. They will bear the consequences for actions against Israeli civilians. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 5, 2020

All three of Tuesday’s rockets landed in open fields near the Israeli town of Netivot. Local reports say two people were lightly injured while running for shelter.

Israel has seen an uptick in attacks from Gaza following President Donald Trump’s release of his “Deal of the Century” Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

Over the last week, Gazan terrorists have launched 13 rockets at Israel along with multiple rounds of incendiary balloons into Israel.

Israel responded to these provocations last week by attacking Hamas targets in Gaza following multiple rounds of incendiary balloons sent into Israel. During the strike, Israel targeted a Hamas weapons storage facility and underground infrastructure.

Husam Badran, a senior Hamas leader said on Tuesday that his terror group wants to collaborate with other Palestinian organizations to attack Israel in the wake of Trump’s peace plan.

He told the Hamas-linked Felesteen newspaper that “resistance,” weapons, and power are all needed to confront Israel.

"The world only appreciates those who are strong, and therefore the Palestinians are striving to gain power and weapons in the arena of confrontation with Israel. The ‘Deal of the Century’ is a reason for resistance that should escalate into a comprehensive conflict," he said.

The Israeli military is cautiously watching the situation in Gaza to deter an uprising.

The IDF reported on Tuesday that three months ago, its Navy “thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons to the Hamas terror group.”

The military said the vessel carrying weapons came from the coast of Sinai.