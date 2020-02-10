Israel Threatens Gaza Terrorists With Severe Retaliation as Attacks Increase

Jerusalem, ISRAEL – Hamas and Islamic Jihad continue to threaten more than a million Israelis with rockets and explosive balloons. Israel is warning these Islamic groups they’re risking severe retaliation.

Some of that retaliation came late Sunday night when Israeli warplanes struck Hamas targets inside Gaza.

Israeli prime minister warned both Hamas and Islamic Jihad at Sunday’s weekly cabinet meeting.

"I want to make it very clear, we will not accept any aggression from Gaza. Just a few weeks ago we killed the Islamic jihad senior commander in Gaza,” Netanyahu said, referring to the Nov. 12 assassination of Bahu Abu al-Ata. “And I suggest Islamic jihad and Hamas refresh their own memory. I will not go into the details of activities and all our plans in the media, but we are ready to deliver crushing action against the terrorist organizations in Gaza.”

Since the advent of the “Deal of the Century” peace proposal by President Donald Trump, Islamic Jihad have vowed retaliation and resistance.

"When the Palestinian people feel the great danger that the Palestinian cause is facing - because of the 'Deal of the Century' and because of the American (decisions) - it is natural and rightful of the Palestinian people to send confrontation messages to the whole world that they are fully prepared to do anything to fight for their rights, to fight for the future of their children and the future of next generations of Palestinians, on this land,” warned Islamic Jihad official Dawwod Shehab.

Since the announcement of Trump’s peace plan, over a dozen rockets and mortars have been fired into southern Israel. They're sending balloons attached to explosive devices that can travel up to 25 miles from Gaza. They pose a threat to civilians, especially children who might see these balloons as a toy and not understand the danger.

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett met with Israel’s Southern Command and promised “no one would be immune” from the Israel Defense Forces.