'The Weight of History': Two Christian Congressmen Visit the Land of Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel - Republican Congressmen Jim Jordan from Ohio and Mike Johnson from Louisiana visited Israel recently and sat down with CBN News to discuss their trip.

They came as guests of The Yes! Israel Project led by Ruthie Lieberman, Sarah Paley and Avi Abelow. During their time they met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and many other people in the land both Jews and Arabs.

They came at a time that they described when the “weight of history” sits on both nations. The “Deal of the Century” – the long awaited peace proposal by President Trump – has just been released and major challenges face the US and Israel both externally and internally. Iran poses a threat to both nations and the citizens of the US and Israel will make momentous decisions as they head to the polls this year to choose their next governments.

They found out how Israelis and Palestinians have reacted to the “Deal of the Century” and it was not what they expected.

They also discussed why it’s so important to maintain the deep bond between the two countries and found out what many Israelis think about President Donald Trump.

While they came as governmental leaders who often sit under the Washington DC spotlight, they also came as committed Christians and told us the impact it had on them to personally come to the land of the Bible.