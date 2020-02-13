Watch: Breakthrough Israeli Laser Technology Shoots Enemy Targets Out of Sky in New Video

JERUSALEM, Israel – An Israeli defense company’s newly-developed laser beam technology successfully shot down multiple targets during recent testing.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is one of Israel’s three largest defense companies. It recently unveiled its new Drone Dome C-UAS system, which can find and shoot down aerial threats with a laser beam.

“The system achieved 100% success in all test scenarios,” the company said in a statement. “Drone Dome is designed to address threats posed by hostile drones both in military and civilian sites, offering advanced solutions for maneuvering forces and military facilities, critical border protection, as well as civilian targets such as airports, public facilities, or any other sites that might be vulnerable to the increasing threat of both terror and criminal drones.”

Rafael unveiled the new laser technology in a video on Wednesday.

The video shows the lasers finding, tracking, and shooting down aerial threats.

This new technology is already making waves outside of Israel. Rafael sold six of its systems to the UK Ministry of Defense in a $20 million deal, according to Israel’s Globes financial newspaper.

The British military used Rafael’s Drone Dome system in 2018 to shoot down at least one drone that was spotted flying near the runway at London’s Gatwick Airport and shut down the airfield for more than 36 hours.

CBN News reported in December that Israel Defense Ministry will begin using another new laser system to intercept missiles and weapons.

The system the Israeli military is using is called Light Blade and was created to destroy aerial threats before they enter Israeli territory.

Brig. Gen Yaniv Rotem, head of the ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), said Light Blade represents a “new age of warfare. “

Israel will test the new system throughout 2020.