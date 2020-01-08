Honduras to Recognize Iranian-Proxy Hezbollah as a Terror Organization

JERUSALEM, Israel – Honduras is set to designate the Iranian-backed Hezbollah organization a terror group and ban its activities in the country.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez’s office announced the move on Tuesday, making Honduras one of several Latin American countries to take such action.

Last year, Argentina and Paraguay declared Hezbollah a terror group and Brazil said in November it would do the same.

Hezbollah rocked Latin America in 1992 when a suicide bomber attacked the Israeli embassy of Argentina, located in Buenos Aires. The blast killed 29 people including four Israelis and many children. Hundreds were left maimed and injured. Just two years later, terrorists attacked the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) building in Buenos Aires, killing 85 people and injuring hundreds.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz applauded Honduras’ decision and said it was an “important step in the global war on terrorism.” Katz also said Israel is working with other countries like Germany and Australia to encourage them to also recognize Hezbollah is a terror organization.

Hernandez has been friendly towards Israel and opened a “Trade and Cooperation” office in Jerusalem in September to honor the city as the capital of Israel.

The diplomatic office in Jerusalem is an extension of Honduras' embassy in Tel Aviv.

Hernandez has said it is the first step towards the country moving its embassy to Jerusalem.

"We admire the people of Israel," Hernandez said last year after being honored by the Friends of Zion Museum. "It has been a blessing for us even before we made this decision, in our hearts and in our minds."