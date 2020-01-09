Israeli Company That Creates Water Out of Thin Air Wins Prestigious Award

JERUSALEM, Israel – Watergen is helping poor communities around the world by turning air into drinkable water.

The innovative Israeli company is taking that same technology into ordinary homes with its new award-winning smart home appliance called “GENNY.” GENNY was recently named the winner of the Energy Efficiency Product of the Year in the 2020 Smart Home Mark of Excellence Awards at CES in Las Vegas.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) presented the award, which honors the industry’s leading innovations in the smart home market.

GENNY can be used in homes and offices and uses the limitless resource of air to provide fresh drinking water on demand, eliminating the need to purchase bottled water and restock heavy jugs.

The company says GENNY also purifies the air as part of the water generation process.

“Our company’s mission is to eliminate the need to rely on outside sources for life necessities and to help people become more environmentally friendly,” says Dan Clifford, President of Watergen North America. “We are especially honored to be named Energy Efficiency Product of the Year at this year’s CES show because this award directly supports one of the top values Watergen stands for.”



Wategen’s GENNY also received a CES Best of Innovation Award in 2019.

Watergen will continue to provide fresh drinking water to isolated poor communities that do not have access to clean water with its easily transportable GEN-M machine. The machine can make up to 800 liters of water every day.