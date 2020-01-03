Israeli PM Defends American Airstrike on Iran's Terrorist General: US Has Right to Self-Defense Just as Israel Does

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave his full backing to the US for its targeted killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

“Just as Israel has the right of self-defense, the United States has exactly the same right,” Netanyahu said at the airport upon his return from a trip to Greece.

“Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the death of American citizens and many other innocent people. He was planning more such attacks,” Netanyahu said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

“President Trump deserves all the credit for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively.

Israel stands with the United States in its just struggle for peace, security and self-defense,” he added.According to local media reports, Netanyahu instructed his ministers not to comment on the strike. But opposition Blue and White number two Yair Lapid was one of the first to respond.

“I congratulate [US] President [Donald] Trump and the entire Middle East on the strike that killed Qassem Soleimani,” Lapid said. “He planned and led deadly terror attacks from Damascus to Buenos Aires and is responsible for the murder of thousands of innocent civilians. He got exactly what he deserved.”

Blue and White Knesset member and former IDF Chief of State Moshe Ya’alon tweeted that the world “has been freed from a mass murderer who disseminated terror and death in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, Yemen, Gulf States and many other areas in the world. Good riddance!”Earlier, Israel said it would not open its ski resort on Mt. Hermon on the Golan Heights on Friday for security reasons.

הודות לפעולה אמריקנית נחושה ומדוייקת, העולם בכלל, והמזרח התיכון בפרט, השתחררו מרב-מרצחים, שהפיץ טרור ומוות ללבנון, סוריה, רצועת עזה, תימן, מדינות המפרץ ואזורים רבים בעולם. ברוך שפטרנו!

Iranian forces entrenched in Syria launched a rocket at the ski resort last year that was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome system.

The IDF said it was not recommending any further precautions for residents of the Golan Heights due to the security situation.

Suleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and several others died in a drone strike overnight at the Baghdad airport.

Iran has threatened to wipe Israel off the map for decades and heavily supported Hezbollah in Lebanon in its fight against Israel as well as Islamic Jihad and Hamas in Gaza.