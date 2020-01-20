Palestinian Newspaper: One Murder Can Stop Massive Holocaust Ceremony in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel – This week, more than 40 world leaders including US Vice President Mike Pence, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and French President Emanuel Macron, will come to Jerusalem to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The ceremony will be the largest diplomatic event of Israel’s history and it will be a somber time of mourning and remembrance of the 6 million Jewish lives that perished during the Holocaust. But one writer for an official newspaper controlled by the Palestinian Authority says it will only take one life to bring the international ceremony to an end.

Columnist Yahya Rabah wrote Saturday in the official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida that “one shot will disrupt the ceremony and one dead body will cancel the ceremony.”

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reports that Rabah began the op-ed by criticizing world leaders for recognizing the “Jews’ Holocaust” while also ignoring “the Palestinian Holocaust by Israel.”

Rabah, who is a regular columnist for the Palestinian publication, suggested that one person’s murder could stop world leaders from commemorating the Holocaust. He also warned that Palestinians “will resist the ceremony being held in Jerusalem itself, as Jerusalem is theirs, despite [US President Donald] Trump who gave it to Israel as part of the filthy deal of the century.”

PMW Director Itamar Marcus said the op ed’s blatant call for violence is “scandalous.”

“It is scandalous that the PA is allowing its official daily to call for murder to achieve a political goal,” Marcus said, as reported by The Jewish Press.

“Whereas we are used to hearing the PA call for the killing of Israelis for political purposes, here the implicit targets could be any of those world leaders who are honoring the memory of the Holocaust victims by their presence in Jerusalem,” he continued.

The PA often tries to distinguish itself from Hamas by condemning Hamas’ terror tactics. But Marcus believes it is now time for the world to “reject the Palestinian Authority for promoting terror the same way it has rejected ISIS [the Islamic State terror organization] and Hamas for promoting terror. The perfect time to do so is this week, to show that the world is implementing the important lessons of history.”