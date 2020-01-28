﻿Trump: Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan Probably 'The Most Difficult' Deal to Make

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Donald Trump announced he will unveil his “Deal of the Century” Tuesday at noon (EST) in the White House.

Trump hopes his Israeli-Palestinian peace plan will succeed where all others have failed.

“I think it's a fantastic thing if we can pull it off. They say it's probably the most difficult deal anywhere and of any kind to make,” Trump said in separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and rival Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.

“In the business world, when I was back in the business world, when a deal was tough, people would jokingly refer to it as this is tougher than Israel and the Palestinians getting together. And that's what I’ve heard all my life. And so, we'll see what happens. We have something that makes a lot of sense for everybody.”

Netanyahu and Gantz both praised the plan.

"The deal of the century is the opportunity of a century. We're not going to pass it by,” Netanyahu said.

Gantz vowed to immediately implement the peace plan after Israel’s national elections on March 2, hinting that he plans on beating Netanyahu in the race to become the next prime minister of Israel.

"The president's peace plan is a significant and historic milestone, indeed. Immediately after the election, I will work for implementing this form within a stable, functioning Israeli government in tandem with the other countries in our region.”

Yet even before the plan has been released, Palestinian leaders rejected it.

"This deal, which is not based on international legality and international law, which also gives Israel all [that] it wants at the expense of the national rights of the Palestinian people,” said Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh.

Once the plan is released, it promises to have a major impact on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israel’s upcoming national elections on March 2, and the relationship Israel has with its Sunni Arab neighbors.