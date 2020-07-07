Another Explosion Rocks Iranian Factory Near Tehran

JERUSALEM, Israel – Another explosion rocked a factory south of the Iranian capital of Tehran on Tuesday, killing at least two and wounding three.

Iranian media reports that the blast went off in the early morning hours at the Sepahan Bresh factory in Baqershahr. Iranian officials confirmed the explosion and told the Islamic Republic Radio that the explosion was caused by human error while oxygen tanks were being filled at the factory.

Tuesday’s incident comes after a recent series of mysterious explosions at Iranian sensitive sites, leading to speculation that an outside power is responsible.

The biggest explosion took place Thursday at Natanz, one of Iran’s main nuclear centers. Iran admitted the blast caused “considerable” damage to the site and to a new centrifuge assembly center designed to enrich uranium.

The New York Times reported that a Middle East intelligence official said Israel was responsible and cited a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps who said an explosive was used in the blast.

The Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida claims Israel hit Natanz with a cyberattack and then used F-35’s to attack Iran’s missile production complex.

Last Tuesday, an explosion at a medical clinic claimed 19 lives. On Saturday, an explosion reportedly damaged a power plant in Ahvaz, followed by a chlorine gas leak at a petrochemical center in southeast Iran.

While some in the region credit Israel for the attacks, Israeli leaders are not confirming or denying the accusations.

Israeli media reported on Friday that the country is bracing for possible retaliation from Iran if it determines that Israel is in fact behind the mysterious explosions.

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime minister Benny Gantz downplayed speculations of Israel’s involvement on Sunday, saying that not everything that happens in Iran can be attributed to the Jewish State.