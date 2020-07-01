Israel’s Annexation of Biblical Heartland ‘Unlikely’ Today

JERUSALEM, Israel - Following a meeting with US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and White House envoy Avi Berkowitz, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that there would be no move toward annexation on Wednesday.

Netanyahu set July 1 as the first date to vote on extending Israeli sovereignty over parts of biblical Judea and Samaria, as first laid out in President Donald Trump’s so-called Deal of the Century.

“(In my meeting) with Avi Berkowitz and ambassador Friedman and members of their delegation, I spoke about the question of sovereignty, which we are working on these days and we will continue to work on in the coming days."

The peace plan was to allow Israel to extend sovereignty over 30 percent of the West Bank and leave 70 percent for a future Palestinian state. Israel’s state-owned broadcaster KAN released a new map showing areas to come under Israeli civil law.

Netanyahu also reportedly insisted that the biblical cities of Beit El (Bethel) and Shiloh would come under Israeli law in the first stage.

Gabi Ashkenazi, Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday told Army Radio that the annexation will likely not happen before Netanyahu’s self-imposed deadline.

“I don’t know if there will be a declaration of sovereignty today — that should be asked of Netanyahu. It seems unlikely it will happen today,” said Ashkenazi. “I don’t think it’s likely to happen today.”

Palestinians have rejected the Trump peace plan and adamantly condemn annexation.