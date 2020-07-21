The Netherlands Admits to Paying Salaries of Men Linked to Terror Attack that Killed Israeli Teen

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Netherlands admitted Tuesday to paying the salaries of two men suspected of killing 17-year-old Jewish teen Rina Shnerb in a terror attack last year, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok and Development Minister Sigrid Kaag wrote in a letter to parliament that the suspects are members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terror group and the Palestinian Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC).

The Netherlands have pledged nearly $20 million to UAWC from 2013-2021.

The ministers said the Netherlands partially paid the suspects’ salaries while they worked for UAWC as part of the organization’s overhead costs.

According to NGO Monitor, Samer Arbid, the alleged leader of the terror cell that killed Shnerb, worked as an accountant for UAWC up until the time of his arrest last year.

The other suspect, Abdul Razeq Farraj, was reportedly UAWC’s Finance and Administration director.

Arbid was indicted on 21 charges related to Shnerb’s murder and Farraj was indicted on 4 counts.

The Netherlands says it is suspending its donations to UAWC pending an investigation.

"Because careful action is so important in this regard, I have decided to commission external research into any ties between the PFLP and UAWC," the ministers wrote. “The Cabinet… wants to independently determine whether and how continuation of the contributions is appropriate.”

Shnerb was killed on August 23, 2019, in a bombing attack at a spring near the Dolev community. Her father and rabbi were injured in the attack.