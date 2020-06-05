Dozens of Israeli Schools Close Again Following Uptick in Virus Cases

JERUSALEM, Israel – Schools across Israel are closing due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Some 65 schools have been shut down to fight new virus cases, the Education Ministry said. That means about 13,000 students and teachers are in quarantine.

According to the Health Ministry, more than 17,000 people have been infected in Israel, 30 are in critical condition, and there have been 291 deaths. Most people who caught the infection have already recovered, had mild symptoms, or no symptoms at all. There are approximately 2,100 active cases in the country now.

Israeli media reports that most of the new cases are school children and their parents.

The infection spike comes after Israel released severe lockdown restrictions and testing centers across the country are trying to cope.

Testing centers are complaining to the Health Ministry about a “flood” of tests this week, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported.

“If you don’t stop the flood of tests forced upon us, there will be another testing scandal,” Dr. George Prajgrod, head of the Medical Laboratory Division at the Meuhedet Health Maintenance Organization, wrote to the Health Ministry.

He was referring to an incident when labs did not have enough supplies to test the population.

Senior Health Ministry official Itamar Grotto said on Tuesday that the government will begin cracking down and imposing more restrictions on Israelis if the upward trend in new cases continues.

However, economists warn that a lockdown of the country is unnecessary and does more harm than good.

Despite testing centers struggling to keep up, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Sunday announced plans to expand virus testing to those who do not show symptoms and urged Israelis to be vigilant about their hygiene.

