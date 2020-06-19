Israeli Startup Could Provide Clean Air Solution In the Wake of Coronavirus

JERUSALEM, Israel - As the world looks for a safe reopening from COVID shutdowns, an Israeli startup believes it holds a key by providing one of the things needed most: clean air.

Three years ago, Aviad Shnaiderman and his brother Eldar decided to take their father’s heating and air conditioning business into high-tech air quality. Now, Shnaiderman is CEO for Aura Air.

“Our product is a one-stop-shop. It’s a full solution for indoor air quality, from detection, analyzing and providing you (a) purifier and disinfecting the air,” Schneiderman told CBN News.

“From your house to your office space, hotels, automotive industry, buses, trains, any indoor environment that you can think of. We are the best solution for that,” he said.

Even before COVID-19, Israel’s Sheba Medical Center used Aura Air, which touts it can filter out most particles from allergens to dust to viruses and bacteria.

“Sheba used this product because in hospitals we have a lot of infection problems and once you can give information, and also how to take those three vehicles – the particles, gases and humidity in the air you can reduce it significantly,” Schnaiderman explained.

Schnaiderman said so far the product has had an "amazing performance." Now they’re studying its effectiveness against the coronavirus.

“We can filter the air in very high resolution, but also disinfect it. We’ve already proved that on different viruses, on different types of flu viruses. Nowadays, we are testing it on the Coved as well,” he said.

Schnaiderman explained how it works.

“So, you have the pre-filter to filter big particles. Then you have our main filter that (has) those three layers – the layers of the HEPA (high-efficiency particle air), carbon and copper. With that you have the UVC light that can burn and destroy the bacteria while getting to the product and lastly the sterilizer that generates the positive and negative ions in the room,” he said.

The filter system is controlled by an APP, whose air quality assistant is named Heidy.

“You’re getting the recommendation from Heidy as we personalize the product for you. You control all the devices from one APP. You have your locations. Inside each and every product you can see the air quality outside, the air quality inside. You can set if you have any problems of allergy or asthma,” he said. “You can see what is the recommendation, and lastly, you’re going to get also the weather forecast.”

They’re also working on a portable device that can provide a 30-foot protective bubble around you.

“The Aura Mini is a device that you can have your self-protection that is part of the technology inside of it and with that, we can give you a safe area, (a) safe zone around you. You can use it while you’re walking in the street or even sitting in a coffee area or driving the bus or subway.”

Schnaiderman says that interest in Aura Air is growing worldwide since the outbreak of the coronavirus.