Report: Trump's Peace Plan Puts Many Archaeological Sites in Palestinian Hands

JERUSALEM, Israel - US President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace plan will leave or place hundreds of biblical and archaeological sites under Palestinian control, Israeli media reports.

According to a map published by the Israeli daily Yediot Ahronot on Tuesday, hundreds of Jewish and Israeli archaeological sites will be transferred from Israel to a future Palestinian state based on the plan.

Preserving the Eternal, an organization that describes itself as a group seeking to “protect antiquities in Israel and Judea and Samaria,” conducted a survey for the Shiloh Policy Forum on 365 major sites important to Israel’s heritage.

The organization claims that based on the Yediot Ahronot's maps, 135 of these sites will be transferred to Palestinian control in addition to those in Areas A and B of the West Bank that are already under Palestinian control.

Those sites include Shiloh, and ancient synagogue discovered in Tel Maon, Shomron – the biblical capital of the Kingdom of Israel, and others.

Critics of the plan argue archaeological sites currently under Palestinian control are not properly cared for.

“Most of the sites are very damaged from looting activities, mostly from Palestinian villages,” Bar-Ilan University’s Dr. Dvir Raviv told the Jerusalem Post. “For sites that could be transferred or remain under Palestinian control, the situation risks getting worse.”

“During some of the most important historical periods in the region, Iron Age II, Second Temple and Byzantine eras, this area was inhabited by Jewish people, and many sites are part of the Jewish heritage. But preserving them is essential not only from the Jewish point of view, but also for the world, without forgetting that they are also very important in the Christian tradition.”

Proponents of the plan believe the future and safety of the sites can be determined following discussions between Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

The transfer of archaeological sites to Palestinian control will only happen if the plan is fully implemented.

The Palestinian Authority completely rejects the plan and has shown no interest in taking steps toward making it a reality on the ground.