Tests Confirm Israeli Startup's Antiviral Masks More Than 90% Effective Against Coronavirus

JERUSALEM, Israel - Earlier this year, CBN News told you about Sonovia, an Israeli startup producing innovative, reusable anti-viral masks that don’t just block viruses and bacteria, but kill them on contact.

Researchers at the Microspectum (Weipu Jishu) lab in Shanghai have finally tested Sonovia’s anti-viral material against the novel coronavirus and the results are in – Sonovia’s fabric neutralized more than 90% of the virus.

How does it work? The material used to create the company’s “SonoMasks” is coated with zinc oxide nanoparticles that kill viruses and bacteria.

Dr. Jason Migdal, Sonovia’s Microbiology R&D Strategist, said in the coming weeks, their fabric will be 99% effective against the coronavirus.

“The fact that we have this preliminary result means we’re going to be fast-tracked into many different laboratories for more rigorous testing. We anticipate 99% or above against the SARS-COV-2 when it finally gets to be tested,” Migdal told CBN News on Thursday.

“The testing is really a pinnacle moment for the company because it’s the product of months of research and development and producing masks,” he continued. “We knew we only had a short time relatively to provide a solution for people in the public.”

Photo Courtesy: Sonovia

When the outbreak began, Sonovia donated masks. Now they are working to bring their technology across the world. Their clients include hospitals in Germany and the United States.

“Bolstered by this result we can now expand the production even further to reach particularly in Brazil where there is now a very large COVID-19 issue,” said Migdal. “We can design more personal protective equipment such as gloves with the same treatment and the same type of fabrics. This is going to provide even greater security.”

Sonovia’s masks were “widely well-received” in New York and Florida and the company is now working to receive medical FDA approval in America.

Once that happens, Migdal said Sonovia will expand its efforts at making sure those on the frontlines of America’s battle with COVID-19 are protected while working to save lives.

“We’ll work with the hospitals in America to have the physicians [wear] the mask as part of their daily routine in the hospital and medical situations,” he explained.

They hope to produce other protective garments, drapes, and gowns that hospitals and the public can use.

Sonovia is also conducting a pilot in Italy to use its fabric in public transportation and vehicles.

SonoMasks are currently being shipped internationally and retail for an average of $30 each.