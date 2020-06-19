Displaying 30+ Stories
The Biblical Promise of Aliyah: Time For the Jews Of North America to Come to the Promised Land?

06-19-2020
Chris Mitchell
Israel's Minister of Aliyah and Integration Pnina Tamano-Shata estimates 90,000 new immigrants from around the world will make Israel their new home in the next year and a half. 

Major organizations dedicated to Jewish immigration like the Jewish Agency and Nefesh B'Nefesh also expect a major rise in the number of Jews who will make "Aliyah", the Hebrew word describing the return of the Jewish people to the land of Israel.  Many see this return as the fulfillment of Biblical prophecy. 

Tom Hess, the founder of the Jerusalem House of Prayer for All Nations has just published the 10th edition of his book "Let My People Go." 

Hess believes that a number of factors will bring many of these new immigrants from North America.  Here's our interview with Hess from the Jerusalem House of Prayer on the Mount of Olives. 

