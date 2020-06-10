United Arab Emirates Plane Lands in Israel for the 2nd Time

JERUSALEM, Israel – The second United Arab Emirates commercial plane to make a direct flight to Israel landed at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport Tuesday.

The plane carried medical aid to be delivered to Palestinians battling the coronavirus. Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways made the first known flight to Israel on May 19 in an unmarked plane carrying 14-tons of medical supplies.

On Tuesday, the plane was marked with the airline's logo.

“Etihad Airways continues to operate humanitarian flights providing much needed aid to nations within its network and beyond,” a spokesperson for the airline told the Reuters news agency.

Photo Credit: Moni Shafir and Israel Airport Authority

Israeli media reports that Tuesday’s flight was part of a two-part shipment to the Palestinians and will likely go to Gaza and not the West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority in the West Bank rejected the medical supplies last month, not wanting to appear to be stepping towards the normalization of ties between Israel and the Gulf States. The PA also claimed that the UAE did not coordinate with them on the matter.

Israel does not have official diplomatic relations with any of the Gulf States, but the recent flights from Abu Dhabi is a sign of warming ties between the UAE and Israel.

Israel and the Gulf States are also united in their going concern over Iran’s influence in the region.